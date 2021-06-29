The Colusa County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Richard Stout as the new County Counsel during a meeting last week.
“Following a wide recruitment effort, we are excited to welcome Mr. Stout to the Colusa County family,” said Gary Evans, chair of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors. “Mr. Stout’s background and relevant experience will be valuable to our county.”
According to the county, Stout received his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law, and comes to Colusa with more than 16 years of public agency service in a number of neighboring counties, including Sutter County and most recently in Tehama as the county counsel.
The appointment comes after the departure of Marcos Kropf, who served as the county’s lead attorney since 2013. Kroft resigned from the position in March after accepting a position closer to his Sacramento home.
Since Kropf’s departure, former interim Human Resources Director David Prentiss has acted as interim county counsel.
Stout’s employment with the county will officially begin Sept. 1.