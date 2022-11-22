New developments coming to Yuba County correctional facilities to promote rehabilitation

Pictured is an artist’s rendering of what the new Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility will look like when it’s completed.

 Appeal-Democrat file photo

Yuba County is currently working to construct a medical and mental health facility adjacent to the current jail and courthouse located on 215 5th St. in Marysville. This new 12-bed facility will be used to provide for the medical and mental health needs of inmates in Yuba County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you