After becoming the first local grocery store to achieve the designation as a “Blue Zones Project Approved Grocery Store,” New Earth Market will be hosting a “blue ribbon cutting” today at the store in Yuba City.

Set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are invited to celebrate the accomplishment. Officials with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter said there will be food vendors, kids activities, free healthy samples, recipe cards, and other activities.

Recommended for you