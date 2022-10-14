After becoming the first local grocery store to achieve the designation as a “Blue Zones Project Approved Grocery Store,” New Earth Market will be hosting a “blue ribbon cutting” today at the store in Yuba City.
Set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are invited to celebrate the accomplishment. Officials with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter said there will be food vendors, kids activities, free healthy samples, recipe cards, and other activities.
“Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks,” according to Blue Zones officials. “Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world – or blue zones – with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. The Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being.”
In order to be designated as a Blue Zones Project Approved Grocery Store, New Earth Market had to complete a review process, which included adding signage to highlight locally grown produce, selling healthy grab-and-go lunches, offering half sandwiches in the deli, distributing healthy recipes, and displaying Blue Zones Project inspired food choices on featured aisle end caps.
“We are appreciative of the opportunity to partner with Blue Zones to be part of the collective effort, as one of many local resources, to enhance the quality of life in our community,” New Earth Market owner Kevin Cotter said in a statement.
Another change within New Earth Market is a Blue Zones Project checkout lane. Instead of a lane filled with candy and gum, the Blue Zones Project checkout lane features a variety of healthy snacks, such as granola bars and nuts.
“It is with great pleasure that we celebrate New Earth Market as Yuba Sutter’s first Blue Zones Approved grocery store. The efforts of Kevin Cotter and his team to promote healthy food choices are remarkable. We look forward to other grocery stores following New Earth Market’s lead in helping to advance well-being in our community.” Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter Executive Director Steve Kroeger said in a statement.
New Earth Market is located at 1475 Tharp Rd. in Yuba City.