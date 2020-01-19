A new law mandating that many of those working as independent contractors be classified as employees has been in effect since Jan. 1, but community backlash brewed and multiple lawsuits were filed even before the bill took effect.
Assembly Bill 5, which was authored by Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, expands on a court decision, which created stricter standards for employers and mandated that independent contractors in select fields be taken on as employees.
“This is a big problem, especially for the trucking industry,” said Assemblyman James Gallagher about the new legislation.
According to Gallagher, the decision was a blow to many because it takes away the freedom and flexibility allowed while working as an independent contractor. The law was passed by the Legislature in an effort to codify worker protections, but Gallagher said that is not what most of the people working as independent contractors want.
“The frustrating thing is that it wasn’t necessary,” said Gallagher. “There was nothing wrong with the status quo. Many people like the flexibility of working as an independent contractor and this bill takes away that freedom. It’s largely a one-size-fits-all approach, forcing people to work an eight hour per day, 40 hours per week schedule and does not leave much room for flexibility.”
According to Gallagher, while the trucking industry is seeing the biggest fight, the new law limits job opportunities and work flexibility for several other industries as well, including fields as diverse as freelance writers, sign language interpreters and umpires.
Chuck Gulley, president of the Northern California Officials Association – Chico Football and resident of Gridley, said he is extremely worried that there will not be officials to call high school baseball games that are scheduled to begin in just a few short weeks.
According to Gulley, there has been great confusion about who would be responsible for taking on these employees under the new law and the California Interscholastic Federation, the state organization that umbrellas the several area associations that coordinate officials for many local amateur sporting events including high school sports, has lawyers fighting to make sure that this is tasked to the smaller associations.
“If the local associations are forced to become the employer of all the officials and all the benefits and taxes coupled with that undertaking, the associations cannot afford to stay in operation,” said Gulley.
Gulley said that local associations are maintained by community members that enjoy calling games as a hobby and is not a business collecting money for these services.
“What will happen when we have to tell mom and dad that their kid doesn’t get to play baseball, football or any other sport you need officials for because we had to shut down?” said Gulley.
Gulley said if his association were to continue operations after taking on officials as employees, they would have to charge local schools more than a thousand dollars per season to cover the costs associated with taking on employees because, as of right now, the associations only collect dues from members as well as a small administration fee to keep things up and running.
“Bottomline, schools will be hurt if AB-5 goes into effect for officials and the associations have to become employers,” said Gulley. “It would become very expensive for the schools to contract for officials and that is not something they can afford.”
At the capital, many lawmakers, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, continue to show their support for the new law.
In his proposed spending plan unveiled on Jan. 10, Newsom said the budget includes resources to enforce compliance with the new law, including:
– $17.5 million for the Department of Industrial Relations to address workload associated with increased utilization of the workers’ compensation program, investigations of labor law violations related to worker status, wage claim filings and workplace health and safety inspections.
– $3.4 million for the Employment Development Department to train staff and administer the ABC Employment Test and to conduct hearings and investigate worker status.
– $780,000 for the Department of Justice to address increased enforcement action and to prosecute cases involving misclassification of employees as independent contractors.