The Sutter County Fire Department swore in four new, full-time firefighters on Monday.
Fire Chief John Shalowitz said that this was the first time in nearly 20 years that the department has been able to hire full-time firefighters.
“We’re really excited to have these four firefighters on board, and the addition is going to be great for our staffing,” Shalowitz said.
After being sworn into the fire department at the Sutter County Administrator’s Office, Michael Kokkonen, Joshua Pattee, Jacob Rodriguez and Devin Ryan started a two-week orientation program for the department, Shalowitz said. The orientation period has been put in place for recent hires to acclimate to the Sutter County Fire Department’s operation methods.
“We’re bringing them on for two weeks so they can learn our apparatus, how we operate on scene, and then also bring their skills up to a level since they have not been employed prior. Some of them actually have been employed at previous agencies, but we put this two-week academy in to get them up to speed about how the operations of Sutter County Fire work,” Shalowitz said.
Over the course of their orientation program, the new firefighters will undergo an all-encompassing training that includes basic fire operations, report writing, a dispatch orientation and emergency medical services training, he said. They will also become more familiar with areas of Sutter County that are more vulnerable to fires.
Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said that these firefighters will be assigned to one of three stations in County Service Area F, located in Live Oak, Sutter and Oswald-Tudor.
By hiring these new firefighters, Sutter County will be able to have two full-time firefighters assigned to each shift at a fire station without requiring mandatory overtime from existing firefighters.
“This will allow full staffing with full-time professional firefighters to return to the Sutter Fire Station. Due to staff shortages, the fire chief and battalion chiefs were abandoning administrative duties and were working from the fire stations,” Smith said.
In early January, Shalowitz announced that the Sutter Fire Station would be reducing its services due to ongoing staffing shortages. Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said that reduced services meant that the fire station would not be staffed for all shifts with full-time paid firefighters, the Appeal previously reported.
Recently, Sutter County has been dealing with a lack of revenue to fund vital services, such as public safety. In November 2022, its attempt to alleviate that problem failed after Measure A, a one cent sales tax increase that would have had a significant impact on available county services and staffing levels, was rejected by voters.
Sutter County Fire has utilized volunteer or part-time firefighters in the past along with fire engineers who are authorized to drive fire engines, but this is the first time in 20 years that the department has brought in full-time firefighters.
“In the past year, we just reestablished this position in the department to be able to try to help get more staffing into the department. It’s been over 20 years, at least, since we’ve had full-time firefighters outside just a seasonal firefighter employed here,” Shalowitz said.
He believes that the inclusion of new personnel members will be greatly beneficial to the department which has faced staffing issues, he said.
“It’s extremely welcomed right now due to the fact that we have been down these four positions that we’ve hired. Our staff has been working an exponential amount of overtime. … These people are filling holes within the staff to help us cut down also on our overtime costs and assisting in the mental aspect of our staff having to work such large amounts of overtime,” Shalowitz said.
The four new recruits were hired through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, which assists local fire departments in hiring more staff and maintaining an appropriate number of trained firefighters available in their communities, Shalowitz said.
Smith said that on Feb. 14, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors will consider allocating $1.325 million in one-time American Rescue Plan funds to the Sutter County Fire Department in order to extend limited term firefighter positions by one year. These positions were previously funded by the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant. If passed, the funds would extend the limited term positions until June 30, 2024, Smith said.