Yuba City Fire Captain Matt Johnson embraces fire personnel after his retirement ceremony at Fire Station 4 in Yuba City on Thursday. Johnson officially retired on Tuesday after 33 years of service.

The Yuba City Fire Department gathered at Fire Station 4 on Thursday to introduce three new fire personnel to the department and honor Captain Matt Johnson, who recently retired after 33 years of service.

Alex Pappas, Alex Herrera and Jordan Poe were inducted as new firefighters during a badge pinning ceremony. Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said that the new personnel were hired with the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant, which was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters available in their communities.

