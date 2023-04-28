The Yuba City Fire Department gathered at Fire Station 4 on Thursday to introduce three new fire personnel to the department and honor Captain Matt Johnson, who recently retired after 33 years of service.
Alex Pappas, Alex Herrera and Jordan Poe were inducted as new firefighters during a badge pinning ceremony. Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said that the new personnel were hired with the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant, which was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters available in their communities.
“This moment has the power to carry you throughout your career,” Division Chief Josh Hubbard said. “The joy of today will carry you through the hard days of your career. Don’t lose that and think of this moment often.”
Herrera is originally from Nampa, Idaho, and has been stationed at Beale Air Force Base for the last six years, Alexander said. Herrera is a hazmat technician and attended a fire academy in Texas. Hubbard was present to pin his badge.
Pappas is originally from Weed and previously worked for Cal Fire. Alexander said that he attended College of the Siskiyous Fire Academy and comes from a long line of firefighters in his family. Pappas’ parents were present at the ceremony to pin his badge.
“My family is from this area and I’m happy to be serving the community of Yuba City,” Pappas said.
Poe started his fire service career with the Yuba City Fire Department in 2016 and has spent the last three years working with the Rocklin Fire Department. Poe’s mother was present to pin his badge.
“I’m coming back to this department, and I’m happy to be back home,” Poe said.
During the ceremony, Johnson served as a guest speaker for the ceremony to reflect on his career and offer wisdom to new personnel. Hubbard said that Johnson officially retired from the Yuba City Fire Department on Tuesday.
“These three have successfully navigated the rigorous hiring process of the Yuba City Fire Department. This organization places much emphasis on this process. Because of this, we end up with some of the best candidates in today’s fire source. This organization not only finds the best firefighters, we strive to find the best people,” Johnson said.
Johnson commended the new personnel for completing rigorous fire training and encouraged them to embrace their team, their families and the positive outcomes that rise from chaotic calls.
Following the badge pinning ceremony, Yuba City Fire personnel gathered outside the station to participate in a retirement ceremony for Johnson. The fire department’s color guard presented him with an American flag that was displayed in front of the station.
“I congratulate you three. Thank you to all of you who have taken this journey with me, and I hope you have enjoyed it as much as I have,” Johnson said.