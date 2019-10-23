WASHINGTON – The federal government would crack down hard on illegal firearms dealers under new legislation aimed at preventing the types of mass shootings that have become more commonplace.
Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, is leading the drive to have Washington investigate and prosecute illegal firearm dealers, make available more mental health resources for people at risk of harming themselves or others and push social media sites to share harmful threats made on their platforms with law enforcement.
Cornyn said he decided to introduce this bill in response to four recent mass shootings in Texas, including the El Paso and Odessa shootings in August.
Twenty-two people were killed in the August mass shooting in El Paso and seven were killed in the Odessa shooting.
Prospects for this bill’s passage are uncertain. When asked Wednesday if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would put any gun-related bill to a vote in front of the full Senate without President Donald Trump’s approval, Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, just shook his head.
However, Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican who cosponsored Cornyn’s bill, said “I think (the bill) has a shot ... but I don’t have a crystal ball.”
Democrats, though, were wary. Sen. Mazie Hirono from Hawaii, said that no gun-related bill, including one already passed by the House, will be put to a vote without McConnell’s approval.
“Until he says so, apparently we’re not gonna have a vote on it,” Hirono said, “Everyone should know who’s responsible for holding that, plus so many other good bills.”
To combat gun sales by unlicensed firearm dealers, Cornyn’s bill would create a nationwide task force that would investigate and prosecute these illegal gun sellers.
The task force would also prioritize investigating gun buyers who provide false statements for background checks.
Cornyn said the task force would be run through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, yet the bill doesn’t provide any funding for the bureau to establish such a program.
“At this point, (the bill) just prioritizes that out of existing funds, but that’s obviously a conversation we’ll have to have as the bill proceeds,” he said.