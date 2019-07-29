Two new headstones were recently set up at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. One commemorates the plot of a large family that never had a headstone; another memorializes a couple that died before they could become married.
“With the generous donations received by Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History, our members and local history buffs, we had two new headstones placed in the Historic Marysville City Cemetery this month,” said Ginny Tudor.
Cemetery volunteers, including Ginny Tudor and here daughter, Vickie Tudor, were out sprucing up the grounds on Monday and said they’re excited about showing off the new headstones and, more importantly, telling the stories of those who are buried there.
“One of the new headstones is for a family of 10 that never had a headstone before,” said Vickie Tudor. “It’s for the Shelton family and they had Shelton’s Grove – it was a popular picnic area in Linda from the 1800s throughout the early 1900s.”
Tudor said she uses records from the city, historical documents and books to find out details about the lives of those who were laid to rest at the cemetery, which is located north of Marysville off Highway 70 on the east side of the road.
“There were eight children and two adults in the family and the plot, which cost $35 at the time, is larger than the normal plots here,” she said. “The first child died in 1873 and only one child lived to be an adult.”
The other headstone is for an octogenarian couple, Charles Prindle and Emma Stammer, she said.
“She was his housekeeper, then they became friends and later they became lovers,” Tudor said. “This was after his wife died and her husband died.”
They intended to marry.
“She had a dress and they wanted to get married,” she said. “He got sick, then she got sick, and they were both in the hospital together. Emma died and less than 24 hours later, he passed away.”
The new headstones will be showcased at an Oct. 12 fundraising event that tells the tales of those buried at the grounds – Tales of the Crypt. She said, last year’s event raised enough money to have more than a dozen headstones repaired and the group was also able to donate to the Smartsville Church renovation project, something they’ve done for several years.
She said the headstones were installed by Yuba City-based L&L Monuments and headstone repairs are done by Ruhkala Monument out of Rocklin.
Tudor said the group is always looking for more volunteers to help with cemetery upkeep, especially in the couple months leading up to the big, annual event.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/historicmarysvillecitycemetery.