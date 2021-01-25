Bridges to Housing announced the hiring of additional personnel and an expansion of its programs to assist low-income individuals or those experiencing homelessness in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa community because of financial barriers.
The nonprofit organization created a new landlord liaison program and expanded financial aid, which will provide locals with help locating housing and funding rent, pay for landlord incentives and other housing expenses.
Bridges to Housing helps by funding rental security deposits for local low-income residents or those experiencing homelessness. As part of the process, organization representatives evaluate a client’s need to help find solutions to their particular housing problems, as well as communicate with landlords, provide qualified applicants with the security deposits, and, when necessary, provide full or partial rent for the first month.
Leonette Burgett-Peters will be the organization’s new program administrator. Richard Cray was hired to be the organization’s housing navigator.
The organization has been around since 2008.
For more information, call 755-3414, email bridgestohousing@gmail.com, or visit www.bridgestohousing.net.