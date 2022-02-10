According to a report from the North State Building Industry Association, demand for housing in the area continues to be high with a reported 709 homes sold in the eight-county Sacramento region for January.
While its report did say that 20 fewer homes were sold in January 2022 when compared with January 2021, it still was the second-highest level for the month since 2005. In January 2021, 940 new homes were sold, said Michael Strech, president and CEO of the Building Industry Association.
“Clearly, buyers remain extremely interested in purchasing a new home in the Greater Sacramento region and January’s strong sales figures indicate that sales for the year will likely remain at or above the past two years, which were the best years for sales in over 15 years,” Strech said in a statement. “Given that many employers are still allowing their workers to work mainly from home, buyers remain eager to find a new home designed to allow them to do so comfortably and efficiently. While the industry will continue to face headwinds this year due to rising interest rates, the slow pace of government approvals, and ongoing supply chain problems, we believe this strong demand will likely continue unchecked in 2022.”
According to the association, more than 7,000 new homes were purchased in both 2020 and 2021.
The majority of the new home sales were in new communities in Sacramento and Placer counties, with fewer than 100 sales in the other six counties in the region, including Sutter and Yuba counties.
The association said high demand and a lack of inventory continue to affect prices, with a majority of sales coming in at or above $400,000.
“The solution to housing affordability is simple: builders need to obtain approvals more quickly and the fees charged to build houses – averaging just under $100,000 per home – need to be reduced,” Strech said. “These barriers have resulted in far too few homes and apartments being built for decades, which is why we continue to work closely with our partners in state and local government to find ways to reduce costs and build more quickly.”
According to statistics released by the North State Building Industry Association, there were 41 new home sales in Yuba County for January and seven in Sutter County for the month.