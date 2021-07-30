Interior work is ongoing on the first floor of the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facility in Yuba City.
Framing of the interior on the first floor is complete and approximately 90 percent of the drywall has been installed, according to Elder Garth Jensen.
Garth Jensen and his wife, Sister Susan Jensen, are both temple construction missionaries assigned to the project through its completion. They are from Idaho originally, but are staying in Yuba City while the new facility is constructed.
“It’s on schedule,” Susan Jensen said of the project on Thursday.
Once completed, the new facility will serve approximately 45,000 church members from 12 areas across Northern California – Yuba-Sutter-Colusa members will account for about 10 percent of the total congregation. Construction has been ongoing since late 2020 and it is expected to be completed in late 2022 to early 2023. The structure is being built at 1470 Butte House Road.
Additional work on the first floor includes placing exterior windows that will later be replaced with art glass once the project is further along. At this point, the windows are being installed to seal the building, Susan Jensen said.
Framing is about 90 percent complete on the second floor interior but the drywall process has not made much progress yet. The roof has been laid out and will be a single-ply PVC membrane roof that will be heat welded.
“So it’s a pretty tight roof,” Garth Jensen said.
Garth Jensen said it’s too far off to make plans for a grand opening of the facility despite the progress made. He said procurement and delays in getting materials due to the pandemic could delay completion.
“It’s really hard to tell,” Garth Jensen said.
The next aspect of the project to start is the construction of the Stake Center, which will be built next to the larger temple structure. Framing for the new Stake Center will begin next week, according to the Jensens.
For information, visit https://bit.ly/3BYrtta.