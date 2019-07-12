This Sunday marks the inaugural service in a new location for the First Presbyterian Church of Marysville, according to a member.
The church has been around for more than 150 years in a few different locations around town but a three-year lease at the new location will help the roughly 20 church members have a secure sanctuary to worship.
“The church has been in existence for 169 years and now we have a new location,” said Joe McLeod. “Everybody is excited and they’re happy that it’s finally happening.”
The address is 2004 Covillaud Street, Suite C, Marysville and services take places Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
The food pantry and clothing closet, which opens starting Friday, Aug. 1, will be open weekly on Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon.
The former church location on Sampson Street, which was built in 1950, was sold to a school.