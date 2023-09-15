With 10 years clean and sober under her belt, Dani Fitch just recently launched a home farming operation under the ultraviolet lights of her uncle’s garage. 

This indoor grow operation currently hosts two large utility racks filled with shallow pans and the potential to generate between $2,000 to $4,000 per month for Fitch and her new business. No, this isn’t some classic California “green special,” what Fitch is harvesting is a variety of sprouts known as microgreens.

