With 10 years clean and sober under her belt, Dani Fitch just recently launched a home farming operation under the ultraviolet lights of her uncle’s garage.
This indoor grow operation currently hosts two large utility racks filled with shallow pans and the potential to generate between $2,000 to $4,000 per month for Fitch and her new business. No, this isn’t some classic California “green special,” what Fitch is harvesting is a variety of sprouts known as microgreens.
Microgreens started gaining prominence in the 1990s and the market has seen steady growth with an uptick in popularity over the past few years as consumers continue to seek more health-conscious choices. These tiny plants are harvested and packaged while still in their seedling stage, making them small, crunchy, and packed with nutrition and flavor. Studies have shown that microgreens can contain up to 40% more nutrients than their mature counterparts with the potential to help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, support gut health, and even fight cancer.
“What we’ve learned is that microgreens have such a short shelf life, you can’t really carry them in grocery stores,” said Jason Miles, Fitch’s uncle and investor. “But everyone knows, if you research it, that they are super super healthy. So, it’s this weird thing where they are super healthy but you can’t easily get them unless there’s a local grower.”
Fitch launched Dani Greens in July after retiring from her job as a full-time nanny. As a single mother with three kids of her own, two of which she homeschools, Fitch knew she wasn’t going to be able to rely on a regular 9-5 job to make ends meet.
“I needed to figure out something to generate an income for my family that would still allow me to stay home and school my kids,” explained Fitch. “So during that brainstorming process, I realized how much I love gardening and healthy foods, so this seemed like a good fit.”
Her new business, Dani Greens, joins a small handful of microgrowers across the region and may be the only one of its kind within the limits of Yuba City and Sutter County. Dani Greens currently offers broccoli shoots, pea shoots, radish shoots, sunflowers shoots, and a crunchy microgreen mix. These crops were chosen based on general popularity, however Fitch said she hopes to someday expand her growing to include more uncommon types such as melon, basil, and kale.
So far, the broccoli and microgreen mix seem to be Fitch’s most popular products. Customers report using them in salads, eating them raw, putting them on a sandwich, or using them in omelets and soups. The business is primarily run on a subscription model, however one-time purchases are also available. Those that subscribe receive a 10-20% discount on their orders, which get delivered once a week or once every other week depending on preference.
Growing microgreens from seed to sprout takes just around two weeks to complete, but the most time-consuming effort can be the packaging and delivery. Fitch does this herself, often starting the harvesting process on a Monday and completing her deliveries by Tuesday. Gas expenses can sometimes eat into her profit margin, however meeting new customers is one of Fitch’s favorite parts of the job.
“It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve met a lot of people so far,” said Fitch. “I love adding to our local communities, not only adding to people’s good health by eating the microgreens, but also to the mental health of people through the social interaction of home delivery.”
In her youth, Fitch admits to having a rocky past filled with substance abuse and run-ins with law enforcement. She recently celebrated 10 years of sobriety in May and hopes that her new life is both proof and encouragement to people looking to turn over a new leaf, no matter how micro it might be.