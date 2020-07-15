Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture welcomes another installation in its outdoor gallery collection, with the addition of the “History of the Japanese Americans” mural in the parking lot of the Marysville Buddhist Church.
The 17’x125’ mural located at 103 B St. in Marysville was conceived and created by local muralist Madelyne Templeton.
“I have worked with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for several years and really appreciate their support and belief in me and my work,” said Templeton.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Templeton is known for her murals which often feature portraits of Asian women and large-scale floral motifs. She has created several murals in Roseville and Sacramento and is also responsible for many of the popular utility box murals in Yuba City and Marysville.
According to the release, the mural was funded by a grant secured in partnership with the Japanese American Citizens League of Marysville from the California State Library through its Civil Liberties and Education Program. The funding, read the release, is specifically for projects and programs to help document the Japanese American experience during World War II.
“When I have attended the Obon Festival at the Buddhist Church in past years, I thought that the wall would be a great canvas for a large mural with a Japanese theme as a backdrop for the drummers and dancers,” said David Read, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director. “Watch what you wish for I guess. When this grant opportunity came up, we jumped on it.”