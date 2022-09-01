A couple of strategically placed guitars in the window of a new Plumas Street storefront has been grabbing the attention of passers by for weeks. Located in the heart of downtown Yuba City, E&J’s Music Lounge is the new one-stop shop for musicians looking to buy, sell, trade, upgrade, or repair their beloved instruments.

Inside, the smell of fresh-cut wood mingles with the high-charged vibes of colorful guitars that hang across the walls. A couple of electric drum sets sit in each corner, available for customer use, and a pair of cozy leather couches welcomes guests to the center of the store. Lucky patrons might even get a chance to meet Faith, the resident black and white french bulldog.

