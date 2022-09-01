A couple of strategically placed guitars in the window of a new Plumas Street storefront has been grabbing the attention of passers by for weeks. Located in the heart of downtown Yuba City, E&J’s Music Lounge is the new one-stop shop for musicians looking to buy, sell, trade, upgrade, or repair their beloved instruments.
Inside, the smell of fresh-cut wood mingles with the high-charged vibes of colorful guitars that hang across the walls. A couple of electric drum sets sit in each corner, available for customer use, and a pair of cozy leather couches welcomes guests to the center of the store. Lucky patrons might even get a chance to meet Faith, the resident black and white french bulldog.
Justin Rankin serves as the face of the store, in between his job at Harley Davidson in Chico and rehearsing with his bands. His wife, Ezzy Rankin, works in various capacities as a full-time factory worker, a part-time yard duty monitor, an EMT instructor at Yuba College, and a caregiver for autistic children through Tri County Respite. The two have been married for 10 years and have three children together.
As a self-taught musician and lifelong resident of Yuba City, Justin Rankin dreamed of opening his own music store ever since his friend, Nino Garcia, passed away in 2014. Garcia was the owner of Maryville Music on D Street in Maryville, a shop that Rankin had been frequenting since he was 13 years old.
“He showed me a lot,” said Rankin. ”He taught me how to work on stuff, different types of music, things like that.”
Now, with 22 years of experience, the Rankins are highly involved with the local music scene and are eager to provide support for both well-established and aspiring bands in the area.
On Aug. 13, the couple decided to raffle some items and promote the store during Moonshiners Saloon’s “Fabio Fest” event in Olivehurst. This concert was a conglomerate performance that featured 12 acts in 12 hours, including Rankin’s own bands, Mudstone and Masters of Reality.
The momentum built at this event led to Music Lounge’s “soft opening” on Aug. 14 with about 50 people in attendance.
“The goal was to get more support and to let the community know who we are and what we do until we can afford to open the doors full-time,” explained Rankin.
Currently, the Music Lounge is only open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays, but a grand opening with full-time business hours is projected to come later in October. Until then, the public is welcome to browse the current inventory, schedule repairs, or just come hang out and chat.
“Come in, talk to me, waste two of my hours, I don’t care,” said Rankin with a laugh. “This place is all about building relationships and networking in the community.”
With a focus on supporting locals, the Rankins have dedicated an area of their shop for resident bands to sell their own merchandise. In return, the Rankins reported that many musicians have come to the shop to donate or sell their old equipment.
“We are mainly here for our musicians,” said Ezzy Rankin. “We want to provide for our local bands and whoever else wants to get into it.”
“I want to be able to cater to musicians in the area, and keep the items they’re looking for in stock,’’ added Justin Rankin. “Plus I also know what’s good from my own experience, so I can carry stuff that’s decent at a decent price point.”
The store just recently announced that it will be hosting a series of music lessons with instructor Joe Meyer. This will include training in guitar, bass, ukulele, piano, and music theory for various ages and skill levels.
In the near future, the Rankins look forward to hosting open mic nights and band showcases. “I’m actually going to be carrying a few Spanish instruments as well, since we have such a big Spanish community here, and Ezzy is fluent in Spanish,” said Rankin excitedly.
With recording equipment set up in the back, Rankin also hopes to offer live tracking for select performers.
“So new bands coming up that don’t have money to record in a big studio, they could come here and put down a live track,” explained Rankin. “I can do a quick mix on it and cut ‘em a demo within a couple of days.”
With all these options in the works, E&J’s Music Lounge is sure to be a unique and much needed resource for music heads across county lines. The store is located at 659 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 530-923-7094 or email eandjsmusiclounge@gmail.com. The store can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.