USRW Certified Urban Wood Store opened its doors in Olivehurst last week, bringing the public a first-hand look at the beauty of local artisans’ work and other urban lumber products.
“We were overwhelmed by the amazing support from Yuba County residents at our grand opening last weekend,” said Jennifer Alger, executive director of USRW Inc. “Finally urban wood producers have a standard and certification for their products that provide credibility to the wood they are producing. And now with this collaborative multi-supplier store, they will have a place to sell that wood back into the communities the trees grew in.”
According to a release issued by the company, USRW Certified Urban Wood Store is a new, local, one-stop shop for all things urban wood in Northern California that brings together local sustainably sourced lumber and finished products made in the surrounding communities as well as providing woodworking supplies such as Rubio Monocoat.
Buying locally sourced wood and finished wood products reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting these woods from overseas or the East Coast, reduces the load on landfills, provides jobs supporting the local economy, improves health and wellness by being surrounded by natural materials, and more, according to the release.
“We all love our urban forests, and all of our trees,” said Alger. “It’s nice to know these beautiful resources won’t go into the already full waste-stream when they come to the end of their life. We could not be more excited to open the first USRW Certified Urban Wood store right here in Yuba County.”
The grand opening was held on April 23 at the store located at 1334 Melody Rd. in Olivehurst. The store will also be hosting a Mother’s Day sale on May 7 and the entire store will be filled with discounts of 10-50 percent. Coffee and mimosas will be available while shopping as well.
“They have everything from artisan woods, to large slabs, and finished charcuterie boards, tables, and everything in between – and be sure to ask the interesting backstory of the trees from each of the pieces in the store,” read the release.
USRW Certified Urban Wood Store is a Cal Fire, CCI funded project for Urban Wood Network members in the region that follows the USRW chain of custody certification program, read the release, that ensures all lumber in the store is sustainably sourced and has a traceable chain of custody.
For more information, visit www.usrwcertifiedwoods.org.