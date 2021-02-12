The Plumas Lake Golf Course reopened Thursday after being closed two days as the new owners started the process of improving the course recently purchased from the city of Marysville.
Sierra Golf Management Inc. bought the course from the city for $801,500. The city council unanimously approved the sale during a special meeting on Jan. 29.
SGM now owns and operates 18 golf courses in California after acquiring Plumas Lake Golf Course, according to founder and owner Jeff Christensen. When the city advertised the property in August 2020 it asked for a minimum offer of $1.8 million. The city received no offers by the Oct. 16 deadline.
Christensen said when the course was advertised the second time around SGM got involved and made a bid.
“It’s a well-designed facility,” Christensen said. “It just needed some professional attention.”
He said there is a lot of deferred maintenance that needs to be addressed including improving the infrastructure, the irrigation and growing higher quality grass. As part of the playing surface improvements, about $750,000 worth of mowing equipment has arrived at the course to help improve the grass.
During the two days the course was closed, a team of 15 people mowed the grass on the course down and removed debris from the course, Christensen said. In addition, the course will have a new fleet of golf carts that Christensen said should be available by May. Another aspect of the course that Christensen said he wants to improve is the marketing of the course to the local community and regional players.
“It’s all about getting bodies in the parking lot,” Christensen said. “We want this to be first choice on their speed dial.”
The driving range and bunkers will be improved, and the course pro shop restocked. The course rates will increase slightly but Christensen said they would remain modest and not much different from what they are now.
“It’s going to be a fair number,” Christensen said.
During the bidding process, Christensen said he visited the course several times and played it as well. What stood out to him was the picturesque scenery of Oak Trees and its being away from any residential areas.
“It just has a really nice aura about it,” Christensen said.
He said he’s confident that the purchase will be a successful and long-term investment for SGM.
“The area wants this golf course to stay,” Christensen said.