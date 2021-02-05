Over the next several weeks, new panels will be installed on the outfield wall of Colusa Casino Stadium to repair damage suffered during last week’s windstorm.
The city of Marysville owns the property where the stadium sits and leases the facilities to the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox during its season. Because the damage happened when the team was not in season, the city is handling repairs, according to team general manager Tommy Lininger.
Former Marysville interim city manager (now extra-help employee) Gene Palazzo said three sections of the outfield wall on 14th Street came down, several other sections are loose and will need repairs or future replacement, and the field netting that runs on a cable along the top of the wall came loose.
In the short term, debris has been removed from the field and a construction safety screen has been installed temporarily. According to Palazzo, the panels that were blown off are a total loss and cannot be put back up. He said the city will work with the baseball community, volunteers and staff from public works to install the new panels.
“It’s been falling apart for awhile,” Lininger said. “... It was just a matter of time.”
The outfield wall is covered in murals of different baseball players from throughout history. Some of the murals were part of the section that was blown down. Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture Director David Read said the original murals were done by local artist Louie Lethridge with the help of local students. Lethridge painted the murals more than 10 years ago, according to Read.
“We would love to get involved once the plywood fence is restored and if funding can be secured for new murals,” Read said in an email.