Despite months of hardships for local businesses, a new company is offering care and comfort for the furry friends of the Yuba-Sutter community.
“We offer a variety of grooming services from nail trims, teeth cleaning, ear cleaning, expressing anal glands, bathing, deshedding and haircuts for cats and dogs,” said Michelle Kwok, co-owner of Bubble Up Pet Grooming in Marysville.
According to Kwok, she and her business partner, Kaylene Bell, were recently inspired to get the business up and running because the pandemic made them realize how essential groomers are.
“When the pandemic first closed down all the grooming salons, many pet owners didn’t know how to even clip their pet’s nails – which is essential for their health,” said Kwok. “We also noticed there weren’t enough groomers around the area as they are constantly booked or unable to take new clients.”
So Kwok said she and Bell opened the business to make grooming services more accessible for pet owners around Marysville.
“A lot of pet owners do not have the professional equipment or skill to groom their pets - some pets are a lot harder to handle than others,” said Kwok. “If you don’t want to clip your dog’s nails because you’re worried you will hurt them or because they’re screaming at you, leave it to us instead. We’ll handle your pets with the proper procedure and the utmost care.”
Kwok said due to current COVID-19 guidelines, the company implements health and safety precautions and are only open by appointment at this time.
Services vary in price, according to Kwok, but the $10 nail trim and grind has been a popular option.
“Not only are we striving to make your pet look and smell great, but we also provide comfort for them,” said Kwok.
Bubble Up Pet Grooming is located at 412 D St. in Marysville.
For more information, call 443-2877 or email BubbleUpGrooming@gmail.com.