Adventist Health announced recently that it added a new podiatrist to its medical staff for the Adventist Health Physicians Network.
The new doctor, board-certified podiatrist Arjun Sandhu, specializes in all aspects of surgical and non-surgical interventions, including wound care, pediatrics, reconstructive surgery, trauma and sports medicine, Adventist Health said in a news release.
According to the healthcare provider, Sandhu earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Samuel Merritt University in Oakland. He later completed a podiatric medicine and surgical residency with the New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care Systems in Albuquerque and Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Sacramento.
Sandhu is board certified in foot surgery and reconstructive rearfoot/ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery, Adventist Health said.
“Patient care begins with open communication between doctor and patient,” Sandhu said with regards to his patient care philosophy. “I want my patients to know I have their best interests at heart and will pursue all suitable non-surgical options before taking a surgical approach.”
Sandhu is currently accepting new patients and can be reached at Adventist Health Physicians Network - Podiatry, located at 370 Del Norte Ave., Suite 203, in Yuba City. For more information or to make an appointment, call 530-751-4015.