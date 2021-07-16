Florence Health announced it is planning to open a new primary care center in Yuba City this month.
The primary care provider focuses exclusively on serving Medicare patients 65 years and older. Florence Health’s providers offer health care with flexibility around patients’ daily life, including options for virtual and telehealth visits when an in-person visit is not feasible, as well as a 24-hour on-call clinical staff with same day turnaround to answer most medical questions and needs, according to a press release.
The new office — located at 1531 Plumas Court, Yuba City — will begin taking in-person appointments on July 20.
The company is currently accepting new Medicare patients who reside in the Yuba-Sutter area. For more information, call 418-8343.