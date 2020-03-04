Ellis Lake received a special delivery Tuesday morning.
A pump and motor were moved into place by helicopter to get the fountain up and running again.
“We pulled it a month ago – in pieces, disassembled it and put it back together,” said Public Works Director Craig Platt, of the City of Marysville. “Due to the weight and size, we had to get it back to the vault using a helicopter.”
Platt said one of the tasks given to him by the city when he began the position as public works director was to get the pump and motor working again.
“(The fountain) has been off for at least five years,” Platt said. “It acts as a filtration system to improve water quality in the lake.”
By getting the fountain up and running again this will help circulate, filter and aerate the lake, Platt said. It’s the first of many steps to get the lake quality where it once was, he said.
“(We are) researching solutions in getting it back to a recreational facility,” said Platt. “This is the first step. (The lake) was once the focal point of the city (and) it would be nice to bring that back.”
He said in order to bring restoration to the lake, funding through the city made it possible. He said the Yuba Water Agency plans on contributing a grant to help as well.