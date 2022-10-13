Months after the Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board unanimously denied the admission of New Pacific School into the district, the charter school appealed its petition to the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools.
A public hearing was held before the Sutter County Board of Education on Wednesday where district staff members, members of the public and staff affiliated with New Pacific School presented their thoughts.
A charter petition to establish the school within the Yuba City Unified School District boundaries was submitted to the school board in May. The petitioners, Pacific Charter Institute, also operate as a homeschooling and independent study organization which has petitioned several districts in the Sacramento region to open physical school sites called New Pacific Schools, the Appeal previously reported.
A New Pacific School opened in Roseville this school year. Pacific Charter Institute also petitioned to open a school in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District last year, but were initially denied. However, a New Pacific School in Rancho Cordova will open for the 2023/24 school year, New Pacific School officials said.
Executive Director for Pacific Charter Institute Dr. Paul Keefer previously told the Appeal that he and his team would appeal their charter petition to the county board of education after the Yuba City Unified board denied its admission on Aug. 23.
In the months leading up to the Yuba City Unified vote, the petitioners pitched New Pacific School as being a small charter with alternative class models and a heavy emphasis on both project-based learning and social-emotional learning. The school plan also involved intermixing students of different grade levels within each class to promote individual learning proficiencies.
Keefer has often compared the school plan to those of Montessori schools where students work on several separate projects tailored to their individual needs and learning plans.
Multiple Yuba City Unified staff members previously expressed concerns over New Pacific School’s ability to provide this style of education without pulling a significant number of resources from established schools in the district. Other concerns addressed the school’s lack of an established facility and the unsafe, traffic-heavy locations of potential facilities presented on Aug. 23.
Carl Knorr, a membership chair of the Yuba City Teachers Association and a teacher at Andros Karperos School in Yuba City, spoke on behalf of hundreds of district employees in opposition to the charter’s appeal.
“When it comes to the PCI (Pacific Charter Institute) petition, however, we have significant questions regarding the motives of PCI personnel and the ability of their proposed charter to truly and effectively deliver quality services to the students of Sutter County for numerous reasons,” Knorr said.
According to Knorr, there is a considerable lack of interest among parents and district staff to establish and employ New Pacific School. He said that Pacific Charter Institute failed to gather the required number of teacher and parent signatures for an initial petition.
During the Yuba City Unified charter vote on Aug. 23, Keefer confirmed that the petition gathered 48 signatures. According to the state education code, charter petitions are required to gather parent signatures equivalent to one-half of the number of pupils that the charter school estimates will enroll in the school for its first year of operation.
Knorr also said that Pacific Charter Institute did not include a reasonably comprehensive description of all required educational elements and “presented an unsound educational program for students who would enroll.”
Knorr asserted that the admission of New Pacific School would cause a negative impact on the district’s finances, putting at risk existing programs, staffing, and services for other students.
Clare Crawford, a senior policy advisor with the nonprofit organization In the Public Interest, said that this will be the first charter appeal the county has seen since the amendment to Assembly Bill 1505 added in 2019, which outlines the criteria required for districts to deny the admission of a charter school.
The criteria for the denial of a charter school includes an unsound educational program, petitioners who are demonstrably unlikely to successfully implement the program set forth in the petition, an inadequate number of parent and teacher signatures and the lack of a declaration establishing the school’s role as a public employer for school employees.
Crawford said that the amendment has extended the grounds for which a school district may deny a proposed charter school to include the negative financial impact of adopting the school and accounting for the interest of the entire community.
Although Yuba City Unified provided a thorough analysis of the charter petition and issued a district response to the issues it takes with the petition, the county board of education will have to formally reassess the petition. In its decision, it will be able to consider the district’s ability to withstand the fiscal impact of New Pacific School and whether the charter school is in the best interest of the community.
The Sutter County Board of Education will hold an analysis session of the New Pacific School charter petition during the week of Nov. 15.