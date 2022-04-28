A new Rotary Club was recently approved for the Yuba-Sutter area called the Yuba-Sutter Rotary Night Club.
According to Abbie Cesena, founding president, the “new club will place an emphasis on helping to enhance the local quality of life and contribute to economic development through increased opportunities in the arts and culture.”
The club, which has 24 charter members, plans to make a difference by living up to the Rotary International mantra “Service Above Self,” Cesena said.
“Our community is very generous and there are many service clubs that do amazing work for lots of great causes,” Cesena said in a statement. “However, the Yuba-Sutter Rotary Night Club helps fill a void for our members and other individuals who are unable to attend a lunch time or early morning club meeting.”
Rotary International has a 100-plus year history of service around the globe with more than 40,000 clubs worldwide and a membership base of about 1.4 million. The other Rotary Clubs in the Yuba-Sutter area have been serving the community tirelessly for decades, Cesena said.
Yuba-Sutter Rotary Night Club meets twice each month on the first and third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
“At each meeting, special guest speakers from the local and nearby arts and culture community will make presentations,” Cesena said. “... All members of the public are always welcome to come to a meeting to learn more about Rotary or just to enjoy the camaraderie and hear the guest speakers.”
Cesena said a goal of the new club is to create an Interact Rotary Service Club at Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.
“It will set an example with a diversity, equity and inclusion policy that will permeate all the work it does,” Cesena said. “It will collaborate and set a new standard for partnerships across business, nonprofit and government sectors.
It will work to eliminate barriers to participation in all art and culture activities and emphasize a STEAM, not just STEM approach to curriculum in our schools.”
For more information, contact Cesena at 530-713-8784 or abbieallencesena@gmail.com.