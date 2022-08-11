MJUSDFirstDay.jpg

Students arrive at Arboga Elementary School in Arboga on Thursday for their first day of school.

 Courtesy of Courtney Thompkins

Teachers and students returned to campuses across the Marysville Joint Unified School District for the first day of the 2022/23 school year. Thursday marked the start of classes for returning and incoming students.

The streets surrounding Arboga Elementary School in Arboga were packed with parents dropping their children off for their first day of the new school year. Formerly a TK through sixth-grade school, Arboga Elementary was able to expand to include seventh-grade students this year.

Tags

Recommended for you