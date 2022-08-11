Teachers and students returned to campuses across the Marysville Joint Unified School District for the first day of the 2022/23 school year. Thursday marked the start of classes for returning and incoming students.
The streets surrounding Arboga Elementary School in Arboga were packed with parents dropping their children off for their first day of the new school year. Formerly a TK through sixth-grade school, Arboga Elementary was able to expand to include seventh-grade students this year.
Over 630 students are now enrolled in the school, said Principal Eric Preston.
“This is gonna be a great year,” Preston said. “I knew that as soon as I saw these kids with smiling faces and all the parents here to support them.”
Preston said that he is looking forward to integrating more classes for incoming students this year. Along with the seventh-grade expansion, the school has included new elective classes for middle school students including art survey, life skills, multimedia and an introduction to engineering class.
The school has also undergone several renovation and construction projects in preparation for the new school year. A multipurpose room and cafeteria, new classroom wings and a shade structure have been constructed and remodeled on campus to provide comfortable spaces for students.
Each new class wing is equipped with 10 classrooms as well as a science lab, the Appeal previously reported. Most of the campus projects have been completed except for the shade structure. Preston estimated that it will take four more weeks to complete.
“This year, we really wanted to focus on improving the teaching environment. We saw it fit to modernize and upgrade certain facilities across the district,” Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani said.
Asrani was present at Loma Rica Elementary School in Marysville to help with preparations for the first day of school. She said that other administrators along with herself were stationed at schools across the district to handle any present issues and ensure a smooth transition into the school year.
“This was one of my best and smoothest starts to the year I’ve had. First days are always exciting for parents and kids,” Principal Ashley Vette said.
On Wednesday, Vette and other Loma Rica Elementary staff members organized a meet-and-greet event for students, parents and teachers. Administrators welcomed over 100 TK through fifth-grade students on Thursday.
This is the second year that the school has held classes in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Vette is encouraging students to move beyond reconnecting with school and focus on fully engaging with their learning environments.
“Last year, coming back from COVID, we were focused on making connections with students and schools. We want to continue to move forward with these connections this year,” she said.
Going forward into the school year, Asrani plans to ensure that schools remain a safe space for students to learn, engage and interact with each other.
“We are looking forward to going back to normal, whatever this new normal looks like,” Asrani said.