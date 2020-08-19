Habitat for Humanity has completed the new shelter component of the Life Building Center in Marysville.
“The facility will shelter 25 individuals and we will be working with Marysville Police Department and Adventist Health to help try to reduce the burden on their hospital system and help the MPD to be able to provide more code enforcement,” said Joseph Hale, project organizer and CEO of Habitat for Humanity.
In addition to the dorm-style bed capacity, the facility is also equipped with laundry facilities, bathrooms with showers, a storage area and access to crucial services onsite provided by Hands of Hope and Yuba County Health and Human Services, including case management, life building skills, social services, veteran resources and job skill resources for homeless men and women. Gleaners Food Bank and Adventist Health/Rideout also provide program services.
In an effort to limit attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat will host a grand opening on Thursday but it will not be open to the public, said Hale, with only donors and agency partners allowed to attend the extended ceremonies.
“The plan is to spread it over four hours and have individuals one or two at a time walk through the facility,” said Hale.
According to Hale, Yuba County Office of Education provided the building in 2016 for $114,000 and Habitat did an initial $132,000 remodel of the facility in 2017.
“The dorm renovation was the most expensive at $392,000,” said Hale. “However, this included redoing the roof, adding a commercial HVAC system that recycles enough air to support 25 occupants. Three commercial bathroom areas, laundry facility, ADA components, a fire wall, new doors (and) windows and removing and adding new walls and stairs. It was really on a level of doing an entire rebuild as the only thing that is original are the exterior cinder block walls.”
As owner of the building, Habitat will provide administrative services and operational oversight at the facility, with additional administrative assistance and technical help from the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation. Funding for the shelter was a collaborative effort between several local agencies including the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, Yuba County Health and Human Services, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and the city of Marysville.
Habitat for Humanity has other housing projects in the works at this time as well, including Oak Haven, an eight-unit permanent supportive housing site to help house homeless individuals or those at risk of homelessness and the addition of a one-acre park coined Humanity Park at Sierra Vista in Linda, the 36-lot community comprised of Habitat partner family residents.
Hale said the goal is to have Oak Haven completed by late spring of 2021 and Humanity Park is expected to be completed this fall.