The $83.6 million Simmerly Slough Bridge replacement project along Highway 70 is about 70 percent done with a brand new bridge that was finished last year, according to Caltrans District 3 Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan.
Mohtes-Chan said the new structure is striped for three lanes, includes eight-foot wide shoulders for vehicles to pull over during emergencies, has a new six-foot wide sidewalk with a protective barrier for pedestrians and a 12-foot-wide center median that will act as a left-turn pocket.
Weather permitting, Mohtes-Chan said traffic flow will officially be transitioned over to the new bridge around mid-April, at that point demolishing the existing bridge.
“This will involve weekend paving and striping work,” Mohtes-Chan said. “After that work is completed vehicles will then start traveling over the bridge.”
The old bridge no longer met current design and seismic safety standards.
Mohtes-Chan said crews with MCM Construction are also in the process of building a sidewalk that would provide residents at Laurellen Road pedestrian access across Simmerly Slough where there was none before.
The project has been ongoing since September 2019.