A new tech repair shop has opened at Yuba City Marketplace, 1050 Tharp Rd. Suite 200 in Yuba City, near Walmart and Home Depot.
The store, called uBreakiFix, offers professional repair services for a wide range of tech products, including smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, smart speakers and drones.
The Yuba City location is owned by Anita and Ken Gardella and the company said most basic repairs can be completed in two hours or less.
“Tech repair can be frustrating and inconvenient for consumers, which is why we’re committed to changing that for everyone who walks through the door at uBreakiFix,” said Ken Gardella in a news release. “uBreakiFix is dedicated to providing high-quality service at affordable prices and quick turnaround times. Our team is eager to impact this community by making device repair as fast and easy as possible.”
The uBreakiFix store is an authorized repair provider for some devices such as Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Those needing a repair can schedule a repair appointment online or visit the store for its walk-in service.
The store also offers free diagnostics on all gadgets and a 90-day warranty on all repairs.
“We are excited to serve more people in Yuba City with fast and affordable tech repair,” said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto in the release. “We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new Yuba City location.”
For more information, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/yubacity or call 530-977-2002.