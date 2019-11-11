Officials are considering what to do with approximately eight acres of land in Linda that Yuba County has owned for over 45 years. One option being discussed today is whether the land would best be served by establishing a new subdivision of homes.
The county’s two parcels are located between Fernwood Drive ad Grove Avenue in Linda. The land is primarily vacant, with a little less than an acre developed as a park.
Kevin Mallen, director of the Yuba County Community Development and Services Agency, recommended county officials discuss potential future uses for the land. A new subdivision of homes is one option, due to the current housing climate and the parcels’ proximity to other housing developments, he said.
A concept map for the area shows that it could potentially be subdivided into 53 single-family home parcels. The county would also need to build a new road that would connect to Grove Avenue and Fernwood Drive should a subdivision be built.
If the county was to move forward with processing a subdivision map for the county-owned land, Mallen suggested funding the project through the Building Trust Fund, which would be repaid upon the sale of the single-family home parcels. He said revenues from the sales in excess of repaying the fund could be directed to fund additional housing opportunity and/or quality of life improvements for the community.
The discussion will be taken up by the Land Use and Public Works Committee, which is comprised of Supervisors Randy Fletcher and Doug Lofton. The committee meets today at 8:55 a.m., shortly before the regularly scheduled board meeting, inside the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth St., Marysville.