The stories of migrant farm workers is the theme of a new temporary exhibit at the Sutter County Museum.
“In the Fields of the North,” is a series of photographs taken over the span of three decades by photographer, journalist and union organizer David Beacon. All of the photographs are accompanied by narratives, presented in both Spanish and English.
The exhibit will be on display until March 1.
Museum director and curator Jessica Hougen said the oral narratives identify where the subjects are from or where the photo was taken. The exhibit was specifically chosen because of how it might resonate with Yuba-Sutter residents.
“We are so ag heavy,” said Hougen. “These photos aren’t directly from (the area) though they represent an important component.”
Hougen said Beacon not only highlights the importance of where food comes from, but under what conditions workers and their children live and work in.
“I know they’re thought provoking,” said Hougen. “This particular exhibit is important to show (because) the conditions farmworkers go through.”
There will be an opening reception for the exhibit Friday, Jan 17, at 6 p.m.. For more information call (530) 822-7141.