Area officials and community members celebrated at the county line of the newly-constructed Fifth Street bridge on Saturday ahead of its official opening.
The ceremony signified the end of use of the old bridge built in 1958 and the opening of the multi-agency replacement project, which, once completed, will include four lanes. Officials closed the old Fifth Street bridge on Friday night to allow for construction crews to realign the roads to shift traffic onto the new bridge starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
“Many of those present here today fully understand, a project like this bridge doesn’t just happen, and that’s one of the reasons we are here today, not only to be present to commemorate this historic occasion for our community but also for the countless number of people who put so much work in behind the scenes into getting us here today,” said Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris.
The $73 million replacement project began in early 2018 and is being carried out by MCM Construction.
Sutter County Supervisor Mat Conant said the crossing is a vital component to the region’s economy, given that on any given weekday, an estimated 11,500 commuters cross the Feather River on one of the two bridges to go to work. The new four-lane bridge will also help alleviate traffic congestion during any future emergency evacuations, he said.
“This is no small undertaking, as anyone who has witnessed the rise of this bridge can attest. Working around, over and on a river and flood control levees complicates any construction project due to the need to acquire multiple permits from multiple state and federal agencies,” Conant said. “Clearly, MCM Construction of North Highlands and their various subcontractors are to be commended for the rapid pace this project has been completed.”
Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa credited the work done by area officials to secure a $17.4 million loan from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, which became an important piece to the overall puzzle.
“SACOG was very important on this whole project,” he said. “I assure you that when funding looked like we wouldn’t get it, at SACOG we fought to assure that that funding was continuous and to get to where we are at now.”
Yuba County Supervisor Mike Leahy also credited his counterparts from Sutter County, Yuba City and Marysville for their combined effort in making sure the project was completed.
“Without the leadership that was required to put this together over the decades, this would not have happened,” Leahy said.
Harris said $48 million has been spent so far on the project, which is expected to be completed by next summer. Moving forward, the old bridge will be demolished as crews work to expand the new bridge to four lanes.
For more information about the project, visit www.5thstreetbridge.com.