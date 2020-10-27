Renovations of historic St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville took another step toward completion Tuesday when the new spire was lifted into place. That’s a new top for a building for which the cornerstone was laid in 1855.
Installing the spire was scheduled to happen on Monday morning but high winds pushed it a day, according to Dale Walker, business manager and director of religious education for the church.
On Tuesday morning, Father Michal Olszewski blessed the new spire with holy water before it was put in place atop the church.
“This is a historic moment for us,” Olszewski said.
Several people gathered at the church to witness the spire being installed and documented the occasion by taking photos and videos.
Walker said the renovation project is expected to be completed within the next two weeks if everything goes to plan.
“We’re very close to being completed,” Walker said.
The approximately $1.8 million renovation includes replacing the old steeple, putting new lights outside, replacing the roof, restoring the main doors, painting the interior and exterior of the building, and refurbishing the stained glass windows.
With the new spire in place all that remains is removing the scaffolding to allow workers to finish patchwork around the building and completing the new roof. The stained glass windows were sent to Iowa in March to be refurbished and are now back in Marysville.
During construction, Sunday mass has taken place outside in the Notre Dame school parking lot.
“We’ve been having church all along,” Walker said.
She said the hope is to be back inside soon at limited capacity as the renovations are wrapped up, but no decision has been made yet.
“We’ll wait and see,” Walker said. “It depends on what the governor says.”