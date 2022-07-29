New citizens

New citizens take the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at the Sutter County Museum on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Vilaysay Phavisith

In the final step toward obtaining citizenship, 37 new United States citizens took part in a naturalization ceremony Thursday at the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City. 

The sworn-in citizens were given their certificates of citizenship after taking the Oath of Allegiance.

