In the final step toward obtaining citizenship, 37 new United States citizens took part in a naturalization ceremony Thursday at the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.
The sworn-in citizens were given their certificates of citizenship after taking the Oath of Allegiance.
Those who gained their citizenship emigrated from seven different countries including Mexico, Tonga, India, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Philippines. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the ceremony was open only to those earning their citizenship. Friends, family and members of the public could not observe the ceremony, but were invited to a reception following the event.
According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, naturalization is the only way for non-citizens who were not born in the U.S. to gain citizenship. Applicants for naturalization must spend at least five years as a lawful permanent resident before applying for citizenship.
Evely Lagand had been a permanent resident since Jan. 19, 2002. Originally from the Philippines, Lagand had always dreamed of living in the U.S. After being sponsored by an employer, she was able to immigrate to work as a private caregiver.
“It has been 20 years and I am finally a citizen,” Lagand said. “Every time I saw a plane fly, I thought, ‘America is always a dream.’ Once I got my visa, I knew that there was no turning back.”
She applied for naturalization in September 2021. Once an application for citizenship has been processed, the applicant must undergo a background check, a citizenship interview and a two-part citizenship test featuring questions on English language along with U.S. history and government, according to Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The time to complete each task varies by case, but Lagand said it took nearly nine months for her to undergo the entire application process with her first interview scheduled for June this year.
“The written test was not as important, but they asked a lot of questions about U.S. history,” she said. “I’m thankful that I was able to review for one month.”
For Marjan Ziaey, the path toward citizenship began when she and her family emigrated from Afghanistan in 2016. Ziaey, her husband and children were also able to come to the U.S. through an employment sponsorship.
Ziaey said her naturalization application took several months to process with her language and history tests being scheduled on July 5. During the wait period, she spent six months studying for her tests and preparing for her citizenship interview.
“At first I thought, ‘My god, this will be very difficult,’ but it was easy after six months of studying. I told my friends I could not see them. I had no free time because I studied so hard,” she said.
When Ziaey and her family first arrived in the U.S., she was pregnant with her third child. Six years later, Ziaey is pregnant again.
“We call them ABCs: American Born Children,” she said.
As a naturalized citizen, Ziaey is looking forward to voting in the upcoming election.
“I don’t know who I will vote for yet, but I will learn and I’m excited,” she said.
The museum offered its space at Ettle Hall for the ceremony in conjunction with the photography exhibit “The Newest Americans: New Citizens Reflect on What America Means to Them.” The portrait project by Sam Comen and Michael Estrin captures the experiences of immigrants from 23 countries of origin and examines America’s reputation as a country of immigrants, the museum website said.
“We know what a long process it can be for people to become citizens of the United States and we know how hard everyone works. We were glad to host (a ceremony) here and help congratulate people and give them a chance to see the exhibit and learn more about other people’s stories that are similar to many of the people in our community,” said Molly Bloom, director and curator for the Sutter County Museum.
The museum was also able to partner with the Sutter County Library to promote its citizenship and English literacy services. Information regarding the library’s services were available during the reception, Bloom said.
The “Newest Americans” exhibit will be available to view at the Sutter County Museum until Sept. 4.