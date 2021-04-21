A new monitoring station was recently installed at Browns Valley Elementary that will see students contribute to science and weather forecasts in the Yuba River watershed.
The station was installed by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego with support from the Yuba Water Agency. In addition to data collection, schools within the Marysville Joint Unified School District, including Browns Valley, are partnering with Yuba Water on developing grade-specific science and Yuba River watershed-based curriculum.
“We’re so excited to work with teachers, students and district staff to integrate data from the Browns Valley Elementary site with curriculum at different grade levels,” said Anna Wilson, field research manager at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E) at Scripps Oceanography, in a press release. “From learning how to access and read data to exploring the different instruments we use, this weather station opens up a ton of possibilities for bringing science into the classroom.”
The weather station is now part of a larger regional monitoring network funded by Yuba Water and the California Department of Water Resources to monitor current conditions and inform decision-making for water managers. The stations collect a range of continuous meteorological data, including temperature, humidity, pressure, rainfall, wind speed and direction, solar radiation and soil moisture.
Through CW3E’s collaboration with the Yuba Water curriculum program, the idea came up to merge the education project with the monitoring station program meant to better understand atmospheric rivers.
The school is also located near a weather balloon launch site that CW3E researchers use for storm-specific monitoring, which provides additional opportunities for students to learn about science and weather relative to actual events happening around them.
“Every opportunity we have to contribute to knowledge, especially in ways that invest in our children and in the future of our planet, moves us forward as a community,” said Rocco Greco, MJUSD executive director of student engagement, in a press release. “This is what education is about. With partners such as the water agency and UC San Diego, Marysville continues to find ways to bring new opportunities and awareness of the amazing physical world we are surrounded by in Yuba County.”
The data collected from both the continuous monitoring stations and weather balloon launches will inform global weather and climate forecast models, which are used by agencies such as Yuba Water and DWR in planning water releases from reservoirs into the Yuba and Feather rivers – a coordination that results in reduced flood risk.
“The idea that we gather critical information to improve our forecasting and at the same time help local students get hands-on experience that could inspire them to become future scientists – that’s incredibly rewarding,” said John James, water operations project manager for Yuba Water, in a press release.