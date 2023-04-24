Rachelle Resendez, a former employee of the Marysville Post Office, will be sworn in this afternoon as the new postmaster of the Williams Post Office, U.S. Postal Service (USPS) officials said Monday.

According to the USPS, Resendez will take the official oath of office as the postmaster of the Williams Post Office during a ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. today at the Williams Post Office, located at 801 E St. in Williams.

