Rachelle Resendez, a former employee of the Marysville Post Office, will be sworn in this afternoon as the new postmaster of the Williams Post Office, U.S. Postal Service (USPS) officials said Monday.
According to the USPS, Resendez will take the official oath of office as the postmaster of the Williams Post Office during a ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. today at the Williams Post Office, located at 801 E St. in Williams.
Post Office Operations Manager Paul Heroux will administer the oath and continue a tradition dating back to 1874 when William H. Williams became the first postmaster of what was then known as the Central Post Office, the USPS said.
Resendez began her postal career in 2017 as an assistant rural carrier for the Marysville Post Office. She later served as a carrier in Colusa before stepping into a management role in 2019 as a supervisor. In 2022, she was the acting postmaster in Arbuckle before receiving a promotion to the Williams Post Office, the USPS said.
“To me, a postmaster is a leader. They are first in line for the hard work, first to seek out solutions to a problem, first to accept accountability for a mistake, and first to seek out new knowledge and ideas,” Resendez said in a statement. “My goal as the postmaster of Williams is to bring about positive growth. I would like the Williams Post Office to grow as both a business and as part of the community. I would like to see my employees grow both at home and in their careers. And I am committed to growing as a leader and as an asset to the Postal Service.”
Resendez is a Colusa resident. Along with her husband, she has five children.
In her role at the Williams Post Office, Resendez supervises six employees and oversees retail services and the daily distribution of mail and packages to 1,032 delivery stops, 1,302 P.O. boxes, two rural delivery routes and one highway contract to a community of more than 5,500 residents, the USPS said.