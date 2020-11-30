Yuba City Council plans to certify results from the November election and swear in its newest members at tonight’s meeting.
Two seats on the council were up for election last month. One will be retained by current mayor and councilman Shon Harris, while the other will be taken up by newcomer Wade Kirchner, who is replacing Manny Cardoza. Other officials who will be administered oaths of office at tonight’s meeting include City Clerk-elect Jackie Sillman and City Treasurer-elect Spencer Morrison.
Harris said the City Council has its work cut out for it heading into the new year, considering the challenges posed by a global pandemic, not only in terms of helping local businesses through the ongoing challenges but in looking at how the city conducts its business as well.
“I think our council and city staff have done an outstanding job adapting to the challenges,” he said. “I think we’ve done a good job maintaining focus and proven time and again that we’ll take any challenge head on, and we plan on continuing to do that moving forward.”
Some of the most pressing topics for the city heading in 2021, Harris said, will be with its budget, working on a Bogue-Stewart Master Plan, improving the quality of life for residents with a new bicycle path, and hiring a new city manager.
City council members also plan to elect a new mayor and vice mayor at tonight’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at Boyd Hall – 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City – to allow for more people to attend in light of COVID-19 restrictions.