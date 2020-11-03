Two candidates took early leads on election night for seats on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.
Candidates running for the District 4 supervisor position include Karm Bains and Tej Maan. A total of 6,153 vote-by-mail ballots were counted in the early tally, though none of the district’s 12 precincts had reported ballots from Election Day.
Bains ended the night with 3,821 votes (62.1 percent of ballots cast). While he currently holds the lead, he said it was still too early to tell what the end result will be.
“I’m thankful and grateful for all the voters. The most important thing was they got out and cast their vote, and it looks like we had a great turnout,” Bains said. “Our main thing, from day one, is that we’ve run a clean and positive campaign. I’m very humbled and thankful and look forward to seeing what the outcome is.”
Tej Maan ended Election Day with 2,332 votes (37.9 percent of ballots cast). Tallies will surely change in the days ahead, and he looks forward to seeing what happens.
“I’d like to say that it’s been a wonderful process meeting all the residents of Sutter County. I met a lot of nice people and got to learn more about the county walking all of the neighborhoods,” Maan said. “It’s been nice meeting people, so I want to thank them for taking the time to talk to me.”
In District 5, candidates include incumbent Mat Conant and challenger Sarb Thiara. A total of 5,146 vote-by-mail ballots were counted in the early tally.
Conant ended the night with 3,159 votes (61.4 percent of ballots cast). He said he was very pleased with the results and is confident he will remain in the lead as the district’s 11 precincts continue to report in the days ahead.
“I want to thank the electorate, the voters who voted for me. I’m looking forward to another four years of doing the work for the citizens of Sutter County,” Conant said. “I’m very humbled and pleased by the support.”
Thiara ended the night with 1,987 votes (38.6 percent of ballots cast). Thiara said he wanted to thank his team who helped run his campaign.
“I really appreciate all the voters that came out to support us,” Thiara said. “We’ll see where it ends up. We ran a good race.”