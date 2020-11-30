Newly-elected Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum and council members John Dominique Belza and Stuart Gilchrist will be sworn in during tonight’s (Tuesday) Marysville City Council meeting.
All three are new to the council. Branscum beat out candidate Stephanie McKenzie by just four votes.
On Wednesday, Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen certified the results of the Nov. 3 general election. In the mayoral race, Branscum edged out McKenzie – Branscum received 1,645 votes and McKenzie received 1,641 votes. Incumbent Ricky Samayoa finished third with 1,027 votes. Samayoa has been mayor since 2012 and on the council since 2010.
Belza and Gilchrist were the top two vote getters in a three-person race for two council seats. McKenzie and retiring city council member Bill Simmons left the two vacancies. Belza got the most votes (2,141) followed by Gilchrist (2,116) and Michael Ferrini (1,070).
The new council members will be sworn in at the conclusion of the meeting by the city clerk. Once they are sworn in a vice mayor will be appointed, according to the agenda.
Prior to the swearing in, the council will vote on whether to pass a motion to approve prohibiting unauthorized vehicles from having access and traveling in Hollywood Trailer Park, the Sand Plant Area and the Thorntree Property. The city owns the three properties and wants to restrict access to prevent further damage to the ring levee system and river bottoms rural properties, according to a staff report.
The city recently removed over 125 abandoned vehicles, boats and trailers from two of the three locations. If passed, it would authorize the removal of unauthorized vehicles from the three properties.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. To follow along visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83174862805 or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter code 831 7486 2805.