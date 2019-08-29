Ukrainian leader Zelensky forms new government
KIEV, Ukraine _ One and a half months after parliamentary elections in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has put together his new government with the support of parliament.
The relatively inexperienced Alexey Goncharuk was elected prime minister by a clear majority on Thursday, at the first parliamentary session after the July election.
The 35-year-old lawyer is thus the youngest head of government in the recent history of Ukraine.
Goncharuk had supported Zelensky’s predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, in the April presidential runoff, but was shortly thereafter appointed deputy head of the presidential office under Zelensky.
Nevertheless, 290 lawmakers in Kiev voted for him, well above the 226 required.
Police launch internal investigation into K-9 found dead in handler’s patrol car
LOS ANGELES _ The Long Beach Police Department has launched an internal investigation into the death of one of its police dogs who was found dead in his handler’s patrol car earlier this month from apparent overheating.
Ozzy, a 6-year-old half Belgian Malinois and half German shepherd, was found dead Aug. 14 in his handler’s department-issued vehicle while both were off duty, officials said.
Preliminary results from a veterinarian exam determined the death to be heat-related. Officials initially believed that the heat-controlling system inside the vehicle had failed, and that the alert system that was supposed to be connected to the handler’s cellphone had malfunctioned.
“After conducting a review of circumstances surrounding the death of K-9 Ozzy, the department has initiated an internal affairs investigation to obtain additional facts and information pertaining to the incident,” officials announced Wednesday on Facebook.
The Police Department would not provide further details about the investigation or what prompted it.
A Los Angeles Times request for information about how long Ozzy was left alone, whether it was confirmed that the heat-controlling system had malfunctioned and that the handler had set up the alert system prior to the dog’s death, have so far been unanswered.
Long Beach police have not identified Ozzy’s handler. Ozzy had worked as a K-9 for more than five years.
Coast Guardsman charged with murder in January death of fellow crew member
SAN DIEGO _ An Alameda-based Coast Guard seaman was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Miramar Consolidated Brig, charged with the January death of a fellow Coast Guardsman in Alaska.
Seaman Ethan W. Tucker, 19, is charged in the beating death of Seaman Ethan Kelch, who was 19. Both men were stationed on board the Alameda-based cutter Douglas Munro.
According to a Coast Guard charge sheet, Tucker hit Kelch in the head and left him in the water around Amaknak Island, part of the Aleutian Islands. After an extensive search, Kelch was found unresponsive on Jan. 27 on the west side of the island, according to a January Navy Times report.