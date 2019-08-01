Second Street closure
From 5 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday construction crews will be removing the existing bridge over Second Street.
Second Street will be closed north of Bridge Street to allow the construction crews to demolish the existing bridge on the Yuba City side as part of the construction operations of the 5th Street Bridge Replacement Project.
The 5th Street Bridge will remain open in both directions during this weekend’s demolition work. Detours will be available for the Second Street closure.
Son Fest Back to School Extravaganza
Organizers of a school supply giveaway planned for today hope to help hundreds of children be better prepared for the school year.
The 9th annual Son Fest Back to School Extravaganza, sponsored by Restoration Center, is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today (Friday) at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
“Our goal is to supply 500 children with backpacks and supplies, we presently have enough for 300 students,” said Nyati-MeLissa Cleveland. “Please help us to reach our goal. Join us in providing the next generation with some of the tools that are required to be successful, let’s show them that we believe in them.”
Paper, glue, pencils, erasers, rulers, backpacks, markers, crayons, pencil cases are some of the supplies that are needed.
She said Rachanee Jackson can be contacted about receiving donated supplies that will be given to children. For more information, email rachanee.jackson@gmail.com, or call 701-3229.