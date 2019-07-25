Man arrested for child pornography
An Olivehurst man was arrested after being indicted on federal charges for receiving child pornography.
John Maasen, 64, is accused of knowingly receiving visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to a federal Department of Justice press release. He allegedly received this child porn between March 2013 and January 2019.
If convicted, Maasen faces between 15 and 40 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine, according to the release.
Fire destroys trailer in Marysville
A trailer was a complete loss after being burned in a transient camp in Marysville Thursday midday.
When Marysville firefighters responded to the former Hollywood trailer park –the area between the levee east of Marysville and Simpson Lane along the Yuba River – a 30-foot pull trailer and surrounding debris were fully engulfed, Fire Chief Ron Karlen said.
Personnel took about an hour to clean up the area after putting out flames, due to access issues from overgrown brush.
No one was on site when firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. Karlen said he believes the cause is transient-related.
Yuba-Sutter property values accessible online
Yuba-Sutter residents are now able to view their property’s most up-to-date assessed value on their respective county’s website.
“Beginning (Monday), value notices for 2019/20 are available for viewing online, which is a very helpful service to those who have property in the county,” said Yuba County Assessor Stephen Duckels in a press release.
In the past, county officials would mail out value notices to residents once the tax roll was completed to show how much their property’s value had changed from the year prior. For the past few years, after the State Board of Equalization allowed it, local officials have instead opted to provide the information online.
In order to search for a particular property’s assessed value, said Sutter County Assessor Todd Retzloff, the resident will either need the parcel number (or APN) or the street number and name.
For Yuba County properties, go to www.yuba.org and click on “Online Services” to find the “Parcel Assessment Search” option under the Assessor’s Office tab.
For Sutter County properties, go to www.suttercounty.org and click on the “Assessor” tab under County Departments. From there, go to “Search the Sutter County Assessment Roll.”