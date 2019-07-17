Yuba City approves
city manager
Following official approval by Yuba City Council members on Tuesday night, the city will welcome Michael Rock as its next city manager.
Rock’s first day as the city’s top administrator will be Sept. 3. He is the current city manager of Santa Paula in Ventura County.
The city hired Bob Murray and Associates to assist in the search after former City Manager Steve Kroeger left earlier this year. Rock was chosen from a pool of 70 applicants.
Rock received a master’s degree in public policy and administration from California State University, Sacramento.
The city manager position starts at an annual base salary of $205,000, and also includes a monthly vehicle allowance, medical and retirement benefits, and reimbursement for moving expenses.
Yuba Water grants $30k for communication, rescue equipment
Yuba Water Agency awarded three separate grants worth $10,000 each to local agencies this week to help purchase new equipment that will assist in emergency response and communications.
The $30,000 worth of grants is part of the agency’s Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Grant program, which was created in 2018 to help first responder agencies in Yuba County with one-time costs of up to $10,000 annually.
The most recent round of funding will go to three agencies that provide emergency and rescue services at or near the agency’s facilities within the Yuba River Watershed.
The Yuba County Rural Fire Joint Powers Agency will use its grant to purchase battery backup systems for its radio repeaters in the foothills. The technology helps two-way radio signals cover wider distances, which will help ensure fire response during power outages. Having battery backup systems will also help when PG&E shuts off power for extended periods of time due to extreme fire danger in the foothills – a Public Safety Power Shutoff can last up to five days, while the agency’s current battery backup system only lasts up to 24 hours.
The joint powers agency includes the Camptonville Volunteer Fire Department, Dobbins/Oregon House Fire Protection District, Foothill Fire Protection District, Loma Rica/Browns Valley Fire District and Smartsville Fire Protection District.
The Smartsville Fire Protection District will also receive a grant to help purchase new communication equipment. The district plans to buy 20 handheld radios, 20 spare batteries, 20 pagers and six vehicle-mounted radios with the funding.
The Camptonville Volunteer Fire Department will receive a grant to cover the costs of purchasing wildland fire suppression tools, including hoses, nozzles, and protective equipment.
To date, the grant program has supported 12 agencies with $128,500 in grants.
Host families needed
Cultural Homestay International, a nonprofit, foreign exchange student organization, will be bringing a group of Japanese students to Yuba City for a three-week program from July 27 to August 16.
The group of 12- through 17-year-old students are scheduled to attend English classes and learn about American culture during week days from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. They have free time in the evenings and on the weekends.
They need volunteer families to host them so they can come to America. Host families provide room and board and transportation to and from the study center on Garden Highway in Yuba City.
Contact Daisy at 530-415-8321 or June (719) 460-0331 for more information.