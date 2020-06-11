Junior Livestock auction is virtual
After the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s June 6 decision prohibited an in-person event, the 2020 Junior Livestock Auction at the Colusa Fairgrounds will be held virtually.
“While this year will look much different, we would like to thank you for coming together as a community and supporting the exhibitors of the Colusa County Fair,” read a statement issued by the Colusa County Fairgrounds. “The livestock sale represents many hours of hard work and a considerable investment by 4-H, FFA,and Independent exhibitors. Your purchases help support the important educational efforts of these youth groups.”
The virtual action will begin Friday, June 12, at noon and will continue until Saturday, June 13 at noon.
All buyers are required to register at https://www.ez2bid.com/index.php/bidder/register. Once registered, interested buyers will receive an email with their bidding number. If participating with a buyers group, one person from the group is required to register on behalf of the group to participate.
For more information, call 458-2641 or email livestock@colusacountyfair.com.
Rock blasting today inTimbuctoo
Rock blasting is scheduled today (Friday) for the State Highway 20 construction project in the Timbuctoo area, according to a press release.
A contractor is scheduled to set off the explosives between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists can expect a 20- to 30-minute delay following the blasting operations to ensure all explosives are discharged and no rocks or debris remain on the roadway. Caltrans advises motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Blasting is required to remove igneous rock from the slopes along the highway, according to the press release. The rock is too hard to break up effectively with heavy equipment.
The work is part of a $54 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. During the weekdays, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is also construction underway on an adjacent $61.5 million project on the west side of the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River. Crews are conducting intermittent traffic control at various locations along a 4.5-mile section of Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area. Rock blasting is also planned on this project later on.
Drivers should allow 20 to 40 minutes of additional travel time through these two construction areas.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information about the upcoming blasting scheduled. In addition, Caltrans will also issue updates on www.FixYuba20.com, Twitter @CaltransDist3 and Facebook at Caltrans District 3.