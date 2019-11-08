Appeal-Democrat
Sutter County Fire participating in live training burn at home
The Sutter County Fire Department will be participating in a live training burn today at a home in Live Oak and will be trained by a Sacramento City Fire Department crew, according to Sutter County Fire Battalion Chief Richard Epperson.
The home where the training burn will take place is located on Paseo Road and will start at 8 a..m. and last until 4 p.m.
According to Epperson, this is a unique opportunity for the county because it receives this type of training every 10 years. Both paid and volunteer staff from Sutter County Fire’s north and south county departments will be taking part in the training, Epperson said in an email.
Sutter County Fire personnel will be joined by members of the Meridian Fire Department for Saturday’s training.
Roadwork repairs completed in Yuba County
Roadwork repairs totaling more than $5 million have been completed on an area of the Yuba County foothills that was destroyed by major storms in 2017.
“The wettest winter in nearly a century brought significant damage to Yuba County roadways, the bulk being slipouts – where parts of embankments and road slipped down the hillsides,” according to a news release issued by Yuba County.
According to the release, Knife River Construction of Chico has been working since May to repair roads west of Bullard’s Bar Reservoir as well as to install retaining walls and guardrails in the area.
According to the release, the bulk of the road repairs were funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California Office of Emergency Services, while Yuba County funded about 6 percent of the repairs.
“In addition to Yuba County’s work, nearly 430,000 recycled tires were utilized as fill materials in repairs along seven roads thanks to a separate grant from CalRecycle,” according to the release.
The tire-derived aggregate, which is made from shredded scrap tires, is used in projects like retaining wall backfill, lightweight embankment fill and landslide stabilization, and is lightweight, cost-effective and drains well in wet conditions.
According to the release, another repair project is being done east of Bullard’s Bar, headed by Escheman Construction of Brownsville. The release said work on that project began in August and is expected to be completed by the end of November.
Upper Pendola Road is currently closed due to the ongoing construction.
Man, minor arrested in connection with alleged rape
By David Wilson
A Pleasant Grove man and a minor were arrested in connection to the reported rape of a minor, according to Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes.
Michael Edward Jennings, 19, was arrested at 4:58 a.m. Thursday at his residence on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor under 14 years old, committing sodomy after intoxicating the victim, and causing willful harm and great bodily injury, according to his booking report from the Sutter County Jail.
Barnes said via email that a second person had been arrested in connection with the investigation who was a minor and that the alleged victim was a minor. Barnes could not disclose details about the alleged incident and said the investigation is ongoing.
Jennings was released at 7 p.m. Thursday after posting $100,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 9, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office. Bail and court information regarding the minor arrested in the case were not disclosed by Barnes.