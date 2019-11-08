NEW YORK
Trump rape accuser’s attempts to serve complaint thwarted
An author and advice columnist who sued President Donald Trump for defamation after he denied raping her two decades ago in a department store dressing room says she’s having no luck serving her complaint at his Trump Tower residence or the White House.
E. Jean Carroll, who went public with her allegations in a June magazine article, said in a court filing on Friday that Secret Service agents thwarted four attempts this week by her process server to deliver the complaint at Trump’s signature skyscraper on 5th Avenue in Manhattan and one attempt at the White House.
During one of the attempts at Trump Tower, a Secret Service agent said they’d been instructed not to allow process servers to leave papers with the concierge, according to the filing. Asked how anyone was supposed to serve Trump with complaints, an agent replied, “I am not going to do your job for you.”
Formally documenting the successful delivery of a complaint to a defendant in a lawsuit is required by law for the case to proceed.
“The intensive security protocols associated with Trump’s status as President of the United States make ‘personal delivery’ to Trump himself virtually impossible,” Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in the filing, which seeks a court order allowing her to mail the complaint to the White House and Trump Tower, and email it to a list of his known lawyers.
One of Trump’s lawyers, Marc Kasowitz, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
NEW YORK
David Boies sues Alan Dershowitz in clash of marquee lawyers
Lawyer David Boies sued Alan Dershowitz for defamation, claiming the retired Harvard Law School professor falsely accused him of conspiring with clients in an extortion scheme tied to Jeffrey Epstein.
The suit is the latest salvo in a bitter court fight between the two marquee lawyers. Boies represents two women who said Epstein forced them to have sex with Dershowitz when they were teenagers. Dershowitz, who had represented Epstein, denies the allegations and claims the women, Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome, worked with Boies to cook up false claims against him.
Dershowitz “has engaged in a campaign to attack and vilify each of the lawyers who have represented his victims,” Boies said in a complaint filed Thursday in state court in Manhattan.
Dershowitz didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on Boies’ suit.
The clash has a tangled backstory. Boies represented Giuffre in a lawsuit she filed in April against Dershowitz, claiming he defamed her by calling her a liar in public on numerous occasions. Dershowitz on Thursday countersued Giuffre, saying she’s defaming him.
In October, a judge ousted Boies and his firm from Giuffre’s case after ruling that lawyers at the firm are likely to be witnesses in the suit against Dershowitz.
Dershowitz was part of Epstein’s legal team in negotiating a 2008 plea deal over criminal charges in Florida. Epstein had to serve just 13 months in a Palm Beach jail and was allowed almost daily work release.
Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
WASHINGTON
Former VA nominee Ronny Jackson eyes run for Congress
Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson is considering a run for Congress in Texas, two sources familiar with his plans said Friday.
Jackson was the chief White House physician in 2018, when President Donald Trump nominated him to be Veterans Affairs secretary. But Jackson withdrew his nomination from consideration amid allegations that he abused alcohol and mishandled prescription drugs, although he said at the time the charges were “completely false and fabricated.”
A Texas native, Jackson is eyeing a run as a Republican in the 13th District, which opened after longtime GOP incumbent Mac Thornberry announced his retirement. Trump won the district by 63 points in 2016 and Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race “solid Republican.”