WASHINGTON
House Ethics Committee responds to GOP ‘storm the SCIF’ efforts
The House Ethics Committee responded this week to efforts by House Republicans to access the secure facility in the basement of the Capitol during a closed-door impeachment deposition on Oct. 23, issuing a memo about breaches of security and warning lawmakers of potential consequences.
The memo, dated Thursday, reminds lawmakers that all members and staff who have access to classified information take an oath to not disclose any such information and that access to classified information and secure areas are on a “need to know” basis.
“House personnel should not attempt to gain access to classified information or controlled areas unless they have a need to access the area or information,” Ethics Chairman Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat, and ranking member Kenny Marchant, a Texas Republican, wrote in the memo.
CHICAGO
Feds charge reputed gang leader with giving financial support to ISIS
The reputed leader of a west suburban street gang has been charged in federal court with directing narcotics proceeds to the Islamic State and plotting to travel overseas to fight with the terrorist group.
Jason Brown, 37, of Lombard, was accused in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Brown, who also goes by the name Abdul Ja’Me, allegedly provided $500 in cash to an individual on three separate occasions this year, with the understanding that the money would be wired to an ISIS soldier engaged in active combat in Syria, according to the complaint unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
BOGOTA
Bolivia’s government, Morales’ party to prepare new elections
Bolivia’s new interim government and lawmakers from ousted president Evo Morales’ party are preparing to work together to stage fresh elections and to restore peace following nearly a month of violent protests.
Interim President Jeanine Anez’s government and the Movement for Socialism (MAS) have held talks sponsored by the country’s Bishops’ Conference, the European Union and Spain, the daily Pagina Siete reported on Friday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also sent an envoy to Bolivia.
Morales, meanwhile, called for “a national dialogue which guarantees the return of our beloved Bolivia on the road to democratically restoring peace,” in a post published on Twitter.
Morales resigned Sunday and went into exile in Mexico two days later after the Organization of American States reported irregularities in the Oct. 20 elections in which the leftist president claimed an outright victory against Carlos Mesa, his center-right challenger.
Senate vice president Anez then took power, saying she was the next in line after Morales, his deputy and the presidents of both chambers of parliament stepped down.