Four area fire agencies agree to join forces
Appeal-Democrat
The governing boards of the Olivehurst Public Utility District, Linda Fire Protection District, Wheatland Fire Authority, and the city of Marysville passed a resolution Thursday to seek opportunities to collaborate and increase efficiencies and cost-effective service delivery across all jurisdictions.
“It’s simply the right thing to do and makes good dollars and cents. It’s all about providing high quality public safety to our residents and businesses,” OPUD board chairman Mary Jane Griego said in a news release.
Collaboration and regional partnership will provide opportunities to make fire services more efficient and economical, improve levels of service in the combined areas thereby increasing public safety, as well as help provide better services to more isolated areas in the joint region.
“This effort is not designed to take anything away from those departments, but to share and possibly consolidate services that are needed by all fire departments, which in turn should save money that could be redirected towards better equipment and staffing,” said Marysville council member and former fire captain Brad Hudson.
The four authorities agreed to work toward a common long-term goal of collaboration that may include such efforts as joint training exercises, purchasing, fleet maintenance, fire plan review and inspection, operational planning and shared administration.
“The ability to offer a better and more efficient service to our constituents is always what we are striving for, and having additional resources at our fingertips should provide that for them,” said Wheatland Mayor Joe Henderson.
Linda Fire Chief Rich Webb said joining forces is the new normal today.
“By adopting the resolution, the Linda Fire Protection District is memorializing our long-standing commitment to our neighboring fire agencies and our pledge to look for additional opportunities where we can collaborate,” Webb said.
Trial date for suspected murderer to be decided in November
By David Wilson
A Live Oak man charged with the first-degree murder of a 37-year-old woman from Marysville had his trial date set for Nov. 18 in a Friday preliminary hearing, according to court records.
Jesse Jaramillo, 29, allegedly broke into the home of Karina Yasmin Paez Smith on Sept. 22 and shot her in the head with a semi-automatic hand gun.
According to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Mike Byrne, the daughter of the victim, Yazmin Paez Smith, and mother, Celia Mendez, testified as eye witnesses to the alleged murder.
Judge Debra L. Givens found probable cause for Jaramillo to stand trial, Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said.
Jaramillo attempted to have his public defender fired but Givens denied his request, according to court documents.
Fatal accident in Colusa Thursday
Appeal-Democrat
Two people were killed in a collision involving a big rig Thursday afternoon on Highway 20 in Colusa County, according to a press release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 2:20 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Prius traveling west on State Route 16 pulled out from a stop sign and turned left onto State Route 20, failing to yield to oncoming traffic and turning directly in front of a tractor/trailer driven by Walter Loscutoff of Plumas Lake.
“Loscutoff was unable to avoid a collision and the front of his vehicle broadsided the Toyota,” read the release.
The tractor/trailer then veered into the opposing lane of traffic and into the path of a truck driven by Anthony Voyles of Pismo Beach, who swerved off the roadway to avoid a head-on collision. Voyles sustained minor injuries. He was later treated at Colusa Medical Center.
The driver of the Toyota, described only as a 61-year-old male from Concord, and the front passenger were killed in the collision.
“The third occupant of the Toyota sustained major injuries and was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial,” read the release.
According to the release, all occupants in the three vehicles involved in the incident were wearing seat belts.
Traffic lanes on State Route 20 were closed for just over two hours after the incident. CHP said the collision is still under investigation.