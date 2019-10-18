Appeal-Democrat
Man pleads not guilty to assault, battery
A man arrested after a domestic violence dispute in July pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Yuba County Court earlier in the week. He remains in Yuba County jail, with his bail set at $100,000 (reduced from $300,000).
Darrill William Christy Jr., 35, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges for battery and assault.
Christy was arrested July 22 after Marysville Police responded to a domestic violence report at 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of E Street. A woman had been struck in the face and suffered a missing tooth and what was thought to be a broken jaw. She was treated at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital.
Christy is charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm and battery with serious bodily injury. In addition to the felony charges, he was charged with one enhancement to the assault charge and three allegations, which can increase the penalty for the crimes.
His next court appearance will be Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. ahead of a jury trial scheduled to start Dec. 10 at 8:30 a.m.
Cause of explosion related to East Nicolaus fire unknown
By David Wilson
The cause of an explosion, which caused a structure fire that resulted in non life-threatening burn injuries to a man in East Nicolaus, is under investigation, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
Late Thursday afternoon the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sutter County Fire Department received a report of a possible explosion in the 1200 block of Marcum Road, East Nicolaus. Smallwood said the explosion caused a trailer at the residence to catch fire. The cause of the explosion is believed to be accidental and not drug-related.
The man injured in the fire was transported to UC Davis Medical Center to receive treatment. An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, according to Smallwood.
Healthy Soils Field Day and Equipment Showcase planned in Meridian
The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension will host a Healthy Soils Field Day and Equipment Showcase in Meridian Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
According to a release issued by the Extension Service, the meeting will highlight a Meridian-based project supported by the California Climate Investments Program and the California Department of Food and Agriculture Healthy Soils Program.
Registration will begin at 8:30.
The meeting will begin with a project overview led by Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, Colusa County, and Sarah Light, Sutter and Yuba counties.
Brief presentations on soil health-related work in the region will begin at 9:15 a.m. Topics to be discussed include warm season cover cropping, regenerative agriculture and resilient systems, methane consumption in annual cropping systems and building soil carbon-impacts and opportunities. Preliminary project results from Meridian will also be discussed.
The equipment showcase will begin at 9:45 a.m., with continued talks about cover crop management led by Vincent Andreotti, project collaborator and Oryza Partnership, and Scott and Brian Park with Park Farming.
Equipment viewing and discussions will begin at 10:15 a.m. followed by a wrap up and evaluations at 10:45 a.m.
On the day of the event, UCCE signs will guide the way to the field in Meridian where the meeting will be. From Highway 20, turn on Drexler Road and continue to the stop sign about 2.5 miles down the road. Take a right on Moroni Road and continue for about 0.3 miles and make a left onto S. Drexler Road. This will turn into S. Meridian Road after about half a mile and the field will be on the left, across from an orchard.
Should it rain on the day of the event, call 822-7515 to find out if the meeting will continued as planned or rescheduled.
For more information, contact Light at 822-4715 or Vinchesi-Vahl at
458-0575.