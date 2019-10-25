NEW YORK
Trump Organization explores sale of its Washington hotel
The Trump Organization is exploring a sale of the rights to operate its Trump International Hotel in Washington, which has drawn criticism and lawsuits over potential conflicts of interest. The hotel could fetch more than $520 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Potential buyers – both in the U.S. and abroad – were contacted this week by real estate broker JLL, which was hired by President Donald Trump’s family business, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the discussions aren’t public. The historic building, with 263 rooms and 38,000 square feet of meeting space, could sell for around $2 million per room, the person said.
A representative for JLL declined to comment, while Eric Trump didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported the potential transaction earlier Friday.
The Trump International Hotel has become a magnet for foreign dignitaries, state government officials and lobbyists, raising questions about whether Trump is effectively profiting off people who spend money at hotels to curry favor with him. Trump has been the target of lawsuits and congressional scrutiny over whether he’s violating the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clauses.
OCEAN
Coast Guard search underway for 26-year-old who went overboard from Carnival cruise
A Coast Guard search is underway for a 26-year-old Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard Thursday evening.
The passenger dropped from the Carnival Dream ship hours after it left Galveston, Texas, for a four-day cruise, Carnival told the New York Daily News in a statement.
“Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony,” Carnival continued.
The vessel quickly initiated search and rescue procedures, including returning to the area near the fall and notifying the Coast Guard.
When the ship was about 47 miles southeast of Galveston around at 8:45 p.m., the Coast Guard received reports of the overboard passenger, according to a press release from the coastal defense branch, which detailed those involved in the search, including a Good Samaritan vessel.
“The US Coast Guard released Carnival from the search overnight,” Carnival said in the statement. “We are saddened by this outcome and the onboard CareTeam is assisting the guest’s family.”
Representatives for Carnival did not release the passenger’s name, citing respect for his family.
Following its release from the search, the ship continued its originally planned itinerary and should arrive in Cozumel Saturday.