A warm, wet weather system is expected to bring heavy rain and snow, high winds and possible flooding throughout the Sacramento Valley and foothills this weekend. In preparation for the strong atmospheric river storm, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended an emergency proclamation to 21 additional counties – including Yuba County – with a majority of the state now covered.
Officials with the National Weather Service predict major precipitation through Saturday throughout the valley and foothills. Isolated thunderstorms could also produce hail.
Precipitation was expected to move inland starting Thursday morning and continuing throughout the weekend, with the heaviest precipitation occurring today.
“The state is working around the clock with local partners to deploy life-saving equipment and first responders to communities across California,” Newsom said in a statement. “With more dangerous storms on the horizon, we’ll continue to mobilize every available resource to protect Californians.”
Weather service forecasts show up to 3 inches possible in the valley between Thursday and Sunday morning, and as much as 6 inches falling in the foothills.
Heavy rains over the weekend could also bring major concerns for flooding within small creeks, streams and rivers, officials said. Roadway ponding and flooding in poor drainage areas could also lead to difficult commutes.
Officials said that increased runoff from heavy rain and snowfall will lead to rises on area waterways in the foothills and valley. The California Nevada River Forecast Center has also placed several points above monitor stage along the Yuba River, upper Sacramento River and San Joaquin River.
Moderate concerns for precipitation will continue throughout Sunday and the following week as minor flooding persists throughout some flood prone areas. However, rainfall rates are expected to remain below the debris flow threshold, and burn scar concerns are very low, officials said.
Heavy snowfall throughout the mountains is also forecast this weekend. Snow levels are expected to rise up to 6,000-8,000 feet today before dropping down to 4,500-6,500 feet on Saturday. Snow ratios will be lower than previous storms resulting in more dense snow, officials said.
A second system will begin on Monday with slightly less precipitation and snow levels. However, flooding concerns will still remain as waterways will have little time to recede following the weekend storm, Science and Operations Officer Bill Rasch said during a briefing.
“Meteorologically speaking, it’s not as strong. You can see the rain amounts are about half; basically up 2-3 inches from the north valley to 2 inches down by Sacramento. In the mountains, there’s not as much snow,” he said.
Newsom said that agencies such as Caltrans, California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire are preparing to respond to snow and flood related emergencies throughout the state. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has also helped to open six shelters located in Butte, Nevada, San Bernardino, Stanislaus and Madera counties.