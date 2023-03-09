A warm, wet weather system is expected to bring heavy rain and snow, high winds and possible flooding throughout the Sacramento Valley and foothills this weekend. In preparation for the strong atmospheric river storm, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended an emergency proclamation to 21 additional counties – including Yuba County – with a majority of the state now covered.

Officials with the National Weather Service predict major precipitation through Saturday throughout the valley and foothills. Isolated thunderstorms could also produce hail. 

